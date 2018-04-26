Leaked ‘iPhone SE 2’ pics show glass back and headphone jack

“These new photos purport to show a fully built iPhone SE 2, with resemblances to some leaked shells first seen in March,” Mayo reports. “They depict a device somewhere in between the two extremes of the rumored specs; a new glass back for wireless charging but a 3.5mm hole for a headphone jack remains.”
“The current iPhone SE has an aluminum back design with small glass panels at the top and bottom only,” Mayo reports. “Disagreeing with a report from last week, the pictured chassis clearly retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.”
Read more and see more photos in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Back in January, reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted the “iPhone SE 2” would likely have a faster processor and a lower price, rather than new features like wireless charging.
