“Apple’s next budget iPhone, the rumored iPhone SE 2, could be like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in one way: wireless charging,” Gordon Gottsegen writes for CNET.

“According to the latest rumor, the iPhone SE 2 will adopt a glass backing that will let it top up the battery through a wireless charging pad, similar to the 2017 crop of iPhones,” Gottsegen writes. “Mobile leaker and renderer Ben Geskin tweeted the tidbit, which CNET hasn’t independently confirmed. ”

Gottsegen writes, “On top of wireless charging, Geskin also claims that the iPhone SE 2 (codenamed ‘Jaguar’) has already entered mass production and may be hitting stores soon.”

New iPhone (probably SE2) coming soon – code name: Jaguar

Glass Case, Wireless Charging, In Mass Production already. pic.twitter.com/vhcq71VPxJ — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 21, 2018

