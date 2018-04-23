“According to the latest rumor, the iPhone SE 2 will adopt a glass backing that will let it top up the battery through a wireless charging pad, similar to the 2017 crop of iPhones,” Gottsegen writes. “Mobile leaker and renderer Ben Geskin tweeted the tidbit, which CNET hasn’t independently confirmed. ”
Gottsegen writes, “On top of wireless charging, Geskin also claims that the iPhone SE 2 (codenamed ‘Jaguar’) has already entered mass production and may be hitting stores soon.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to see what hardware, specs and feature includes – and doesn’t (3.5mm headphone jack) — in their new entry-level iPhone!
