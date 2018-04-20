“The case makers said the second-generation model will retain the same physical size as the current iPhone SE, and Touch ID is expected to remain, suggesting the device will continue to have a four-inch display sandwiched between top and bottom bezels for the home button, camera, and earpiece,” Rossignol reports. “Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 7 and beyond, the case makers do not expect the new iPhone SE to have a 3.5mm headphone jack. If accurate, and with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus likely to be discontinued in September, Apple would no longer sell any iPhone model with a headphone jack.”
Rossignol reports, “Also like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the new iPhone SE will supposedly be powered by Apple’s last-generation A10 Fusion chip, up to 40 percent faster than the A9 processor in the current iPhone SE.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds good and, yes, the 3.5mm headphone jack is a space-wasting anachronism.
