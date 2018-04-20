“Apple will release an updated iPhone SE in May, according to case makers who spoke with Japanese website Mac Otakara at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade show in Hong Kong this week,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The case makers said the second-generation model will retain the same physical size as the current iPhone SE, and Touch ID is expected to remain, suggesting the device will continue to have a four-inch display sandwiched between top and bottom bezels for the home button, camera, and earpiece,” Rossignol reports. “Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 7 and beyond, the case makers do not expect the new iPhone SE to have a 3.5mm headphone jack. If accurate, and with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus likely to be discontinued in September, Apple would no longer sell any iPhone model with a headphone jack.”

Rossignol reports, “Also like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the new iPhone SE will supposedly be powered by Apple’s last-generation A10 Fusion chip, up to 40 percent faster than the A9 processor in the current iPhone SE.”

