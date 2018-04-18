“French website Consomac has discovered a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database pointing towards several unreleased iPhone models that Apple could be launching relatively soon,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors. “None of the numbers correspond to Apple’s existing smartphone lineup.”

“Apple is rumored to be introducing three flagship iPhones in 2018: Two OLED models measuring in at 5.8 and 6.5 inches and a 6.1-inch lower-cost LCD model. All three will feature Face ID and edge-to-edge displays, but none are expected to arrive before the usual September timeframe when Apple’s major annual iPhone event typically takes place,” Hardwick reports. “However, rumors suggest Apple will bring a new entry-level smartphone model to market similar to the iPhone SE that will support wireless charging and be released in time for summer 2018.”



Hardwick reports, “A May/June launch would put it within touching distance of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on June 4, although Apple hasn’t launched an iPhone at WWDC in the last seven years, the last announcement being the iPhone 4 in 2010.”

Read more in the full article here.