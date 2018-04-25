“The analyst’s prediction follows a forecast from Citi analysts in March downgrading iPhone X shipments from 27 million to 14 million units. It also predicted Q2 iPhone shipments to be halved again to just seven million units,” Tung reports. “‘iPhone X in Q4 2017 shipped 29 million units. So, following that with less than 14 million units in Q1 2018 actually represents a much faster decline than we typically see in iPhone seasonality,’ Canalys analyst Ben Stanton told ZDNet.”
Tung reports, “Despite slowing iPhone X sales, Counterpoint Research recently reported that the iPhone X accounted for 35 percent of worldwide smartphone profits in Q4.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple does not break out unit sales by iPhone model. The only color we have regarding iPhone X performance from Apple management, who actually know the unit sales figures, is as follows:
iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys, and it has been our top selling phone every week since it launched. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones in the quarter. In fact, revenue for our newly launched iPhones was the highest of any lineup in our history, driving total Apple revenue above our guidance range… The iPhone X was the most popular and that’s particularly noteworthy given that we didn’t start shipping until early November, and we’re constrained for a while. The team did a great job of getting into supply demand balance there in December. But since the launch of iPhone X, it has been the most popular iPhone every week, every week sales. And that is even through today, actually through January… We feel fantastic, particularly as it pertains to iPhone X. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 1, 2018
