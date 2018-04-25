“Apple is expected to sell ‘fewer than 14 million’ iPhone X handsets in the first quarter of 2018, or less than half the 29 million Apple is estimated to have sold in the previous quarter, according to analyst firm Canalys,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“The analyst’s prediction follows a forecast from Citi analysts in March downgrading iPhone X shipments from 27 million to 14 million units. It also predicted Q2 iPhone shipments to be halved again to just seven million units,” Tung reports. “‘iPhone X in Q4 2017 shipped 29 million units. So, following that with less than 14 million units in Q1 2018 actually represents a much faster decline than we typically see in iPhone seasonality,’ Canalys analyst Ben Stanton told ZDNet.”

Tung reports, “Despite slowing iPhone X sales, Counterpoint Research recently reported that the iPhone X accounted for 35 percent of worldwide smartphone profits in Q4.”

Read more in the full article here.