“Even under optimistic scenarios, the new range of iPhones is unlikely to carry the sticker shock the iPhone X did,” Sozzi writes. “Hence, volumes must be strong.”
One scenario is a 6.4-inch OLED model priced at $1,099, 5.8-inch OLED at $999, and a 6.1-inch LCD at $750. This would drive a flat-to-up ASP if over 70% of buyers opt for the flagship models and OLED screens take 35% of the mix. If Apple gets more aggressive on price, we could see a $1,050 6.4-inch OLED model, a $900 5.8-inch OLED, and a $700 6.1-inch LCD. Apple would need at least 80% of buyers to opt for the flagship models with the OLED models accounting for 40% of the mix to achieve a flat-to-up ASP. The fall line-up offers another chance to move users up in price with a larger OLED model and a lower entry point for Face ID. — UBS analyst Steven Milunovich
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ming-Chi Kuo has the big boy pegged at 6.5-inches, not 6.4 (6.46-inches to be exact). Regardless, come to papa, big boy!
