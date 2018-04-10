“Apple better hope it moves its next round of iPhones in even higher quantities than what has become the norm,” Brian Sozzi writes for TheStreet. “Because with average selling prices likely lower than this generation of iPhones, robust volumes will be needed to please bullish Wall Street analysts and investors. Points out UBS analyst Steven Milunovich.”

“Even under optimistic scenarios, the new range of iPhones is unlikely to carry the sticker shock the iPhone X did,” Sozzi writes. “Hence, volumes must be strong.”

One scenario is a 6.4-inch OLED model priced at $1,099, 5.8-inch OLED at $999, and a 6.1-inch LCD at $750. This would drive a flat-to-up ASP if over 70% of buyers opt for the flagship models and OLED screens take 35% of the mix. If Apple gets more aggressive on price, we could see a $1,050 6.4-inch OLED model, a $900 5.8-inch OLED, and a $700 6.1-inch LCD. Apple would need at least 80% of buyers to opt for the flagship models with the OLED models accounting for 40% of the mix to achieve a flat-to-up ASP. The fall line-up offers another chance to move users up in price with a larger OLED model and a lower entry point for Face ID. — UBS analyst Steven Milunovich

