“Kuo says anticipation for this year’s iPhone X led to a dismal outlook on the future of LCD models, but a rumored 6.1-inch LCD model could reshape sentiment in 2018,” Campbell reports. “Further, if Apple does release a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model with full-screen display, as rumors suggest, the potential for sales growth will positively affect suppliers like LCD manufacturer Japan Display. ”
“Apple is rumored to add two new OLED models to its iPhone lineup this fall including a 5.8-inch iPhone X replacement. A 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus” with a panel manufactured by LG is also supposedly in the works, but Kuo in his note today suggested the South Korean firm might not be able to meet Apple’s production standards on time,” Campbell reports. “Kuo’s note reiterates predictions aired last month, when the analyst said he expects the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model to account for 50 percent of new handset shipments in 2018. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Not here at MacDailyNews. Come to us, 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus!
As we wrote last December:
“iPhone X Pro” with Apple Pencil support! Starting at $1,199.
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
Regardless, we call it “Samsung’s Torment.” – MacDailyNews, November 13, 2017
Even without Pencil support, tens of millions will queue up online and in front of retail stores for the privilege of owning them!
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
