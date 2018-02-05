“KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes consumer demand for a next-generation 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will outpace that of two OLED models rumored to debut during this fall’s refresh cycle, buoying suppliers of LCD panels, aluminum chassis and other related components,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “”

“Kuo says anticipation for this year’s iPhone X led to a dismal outlook on the future of LCD models, but a rumored 6.1-inch LCD model could reshape sentiment in 2018,” Campbell reports. “Further, if Apple does release a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model with full-screen display, as rumors suggest, the potential for sales growth will positively affect suppliers like LCD manufacturer Japan Display. ”

“Apple is rumored to add two new OLED models to its iPhone lineup this fall including a 5.8-inch iPhone X replacement. A 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus” with a panel manufactured by LG is also supposedly in the works, but Kuo in his note today suggested the South Korean firm might not be able to meet Apple’s production standards on time,” Campbell reports. “Kuo’s note reiterates predictions aired last month, when the analyst said he expects the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model to account for 50 percent of new handset shipments in 2018. ”

