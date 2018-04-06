“Apple Inc said on Friday it opposes any repeal by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of the Clean Power Plan, which is a priority of the agency’s Administrator Scott Pruitt and would reverse an Obama-era program to curb greenhouse gases,” Timothy Gardner reports for Reuters. “Repealing the plan would jeopardize the country’s position in the race for investments in clean energy, particularly its competition with China, Apple said. It was the first public comment by a company on the proposed repeal of the plan, which has never been implemented because of legal challenges.”

“‘Repealing the Clean Power Plan will subject consumers like Apple and our large manufacturing partners to increased investment uncertainty,’ the California-based company said in a filing to the agency,” Gardner reports. “Apple, which says it runs its U.S. operations fully on renewable energy such as wind and solar power, added that repeal of the plan would also threaten development and investments that have already been made in renewable power.”

“Pruitt proposed last October to repeal the Clean Power Plan, a set of standards for U.S. states intended to cut pollution from power plants, the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. In December, the EPA launched a comment period for a possible replacement of the plan,” Gardner reports. “Under Pruitt, the EPA has said the Clean Power Plan was illegal and exceeded the agency’s statutory authority. The plan never went into effect after it was suspended by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.”

