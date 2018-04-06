“As the smartphone industry struggles to deliver positive volume growth, Apple appears more willing than ever to push the envelope when it comes to hardware and user-interface innovations,” Eric Jhonsa reports for TheStreet.

“Bloomberg provided more grist for the mill in this respect on Wednesday when it reported that Apple is working on developing touchless gesture controls for future iPhones, as well as screens (likely flexible OLEDs) that ‘curve inward gradually from top to bottom,'” Jhonsa reports. “It looks like the technology enabling Apple’s touchless gesture solution will be more advanced [than other gimmicky touchless gestures from other phone makers] — Bloomberg, without specifying how, says the solution will be ‘based on technology built into the display itself.'”

“Bloomberg‘s report comes just a week after Bank of America’s Wamsi Mohan reported his firm’s checks suggest Apple is ‘”working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020,'” Jhonsa reports. “Apple is exploring the use of MicroLED displays — they deliver brightness, power and color accuracy advantages relative to OLEDs — within future iPhones and Apple Watches, albeit while adding the technology (if adopted) won’t be ready for iPhones for three to five years. And in December, a patent application was published that indicates Apple maintains an interest in having future devices support over-the-air wireless charging, rather than just the pad-based charging supported by the iPhone 8 and X.”

Much more in the full article here.