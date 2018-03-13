“If you’re looking for the most reliable computer on store shelves, one brand is better than the others, according to a new study.,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune.

“Apple has earned an A+ grade for reliability in the latest Rescuecom computer reliability report,” Reisinger reports. “According to computer repair company Rescuecom, Apple’s machines represent just 3.2% of all repairs it makes. That low number, coupled with the company’s millions of Macs sold per year, translates to low failure rates and the high reliability grade.”

“Samsung and Lenovo landed in second and third place with grades of A- and B+, respectively,” Reisinger reports. “Rescuecom also said that Dell, which earned a reliability grade of C+, was hit hard in its study for computers not having the same components and therefore causing repair problems. HP was in even worse shape in the study with a reliability grade of D.”

