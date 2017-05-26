In Consumer Reports‘ latest survey, almost 83,000 readers shared their experiences with computers,” Robin Harris reports for ZDNet. “Not everyone was pleased.”

“In laptops and desktops Apple was the most reliable. Plus it’s tech support was – by far – the highest rated,” Harris reports. “Since I last wrote about CR’s results, their survey has used a broader definition of problems. According to CR’s James McQueen they now ask people: ‘To recall if their laptop has broken or stopped working as well in the past couple years since they bought it. Specifically, we ask about laptops that have been purchased new from 2012 through 2016, and predict the breakage rates at 3 years of ownership.'”

“Among the top laptop brands, Apple’s “broken or not working as well” percentage is 17. Other brand percentages: Samsung 27; Dell 29; HP 30; Lenovo 31; and Asus 33,” Harris reports. “Among desktops Apple’s trouble rate is 15 percent. Other brands: Lenovo 24; Samsung 25; Dell 27; HP 27; and Asus 29.”

“The differences are even more stark on tech support,” Harris reports. “The reader score for Apple was 82, while number 2 Microsoft earned a 68, with Dell at 56. A reader score of 80, means respondents are very satisfied on average; 60, fairly well-satisfied; and 40, somewhat dissatisfied.”

