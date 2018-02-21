“Apple is also likely to incorporate other hardware upgrades, such as a faster cellular modem and better cameras,” Eassa writes. “QQ claims that the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the device will be upgraded to the second-generation version that first debuted with the iPhone 6s in September 2015.”
“The most interesting bit in this report, though, is that the display of this upgraded iPhone SE will get bigger, measuring 4.2 inches along the diagonal, up from just 4 inches,” Eassa writes. “Over the long term, I think Apple will continue to evolve the iPhone SE series of smartphones to even more effectively capture share in markets where the company’s ultra-expensive flagship iPhone models simply can’t gain much traction. To that end, considering the continued shift in consumer preferences to larger-screen smartphones, it makes sense for Apple to make the display on the next-generation iPhone SE a little bit bigger.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it! In sufficient quantities at the right price, such an iPhone model would help to satisfy those analysts who worship at the Church of Market Share.
