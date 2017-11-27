“According to the China Economic News Service, [Apple Inc.] will launch an iPhone SE2 in the first quarter of next year in a bid to offer consumers an affordable smartphone option,” Nicholas Fearn writes for V3.

“Apple unveiled the first generation SE in March 2016 as a way to cater for people who prefer the traditional iPhone form factor,” Fearn writes. “It was also targeted at people who want a smaller handset.”

“The report didn’t go into much detail about the SE2, and it’s certainly not a new rumour,” Fearn writes. “The SE is likely to be launched around next Easter”

