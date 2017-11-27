“Apple unveiled the first generation SE in March 2016 as a way to cater for people who prefer the traditional iPhone form factor,” Fearn writes. “It was also targeted at people who want a smaller handset.”
“The report didn’t go into much detail about the SE2, and it’s certainly not a new rumour,” Fearn writes. “The SE is likely to be launched around next Easter”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, we imagine the iPhone SE would offer Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, rather than the A11 Bionic, and keep the Home button with Touch ID while potentially providing camera improvements (although the SE’s cameras are already very good). We might also see capacity bumps up from the current 32GB and 128GB choices.
We wonder if Apple would go so far as to redesign the case to follow more in the vein of the iPhone 6/7/8 look?
