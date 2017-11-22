“Apple is preparing to launch a new lower-price iPhone during the first half of 2018, China’s Economic Daily News said Wednesday,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“The new iPhone SE 2 will cost about $450 and will be aimed at sales in emerging markets, according to the report, which did not cite sources,” Haselton reports. “The report suggested that the iPhone SE 2 will replace the current iPhone SE.”

“The current model starts at $349, $200 cheaper than the next most affordable smartphone, Apple’s iPhone 7,” Haselton reports. “The iPhone SE 2 will cost about $450, more expensive than the current price but still less expensive than the iPhone 7, the Daily said. It’s likely the phone will have a more powerful processor…”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We imagine the iPhone SE would offer Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, rather than the A11 Bionic, and keep the Home button with Touch ID while potentially providing camera improvements (although the SE’s cameras are already very good). We might also see capacity bumps up from the current 32GB and 128GB choices. We wonder if Apple would go so far as to redesign the case to follow more in the vein of the iPhone 6/7/8 look?

[12:34pm ET: Changed headline “less expensive” to “low cost.” Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “mossman” for the heads up.]