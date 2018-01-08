“We’ve seen rumors about the timing of an updated iPhone SE release for a few months now, but the only feature change expected has been a speed boost,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Now a new rumor claims the new iPhone SE could pick up a popular feature from the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.”

“Sachin Bhatt writes on tekz24.com that ‘a very reliable source’ claims the rumored iPhone SE 2 will feature an all-glass back,” Hall writes. “That’s a change from the current iPhone SE which has glass panels along the top and bottom rear but is mostly aluminum.”

“Apple switched to glass backs on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in large part to support wireless charging,” Hall writes. “Doing the same thing for the upgraded iPhone SE would give the 4-inch handset a visual difference from its predecessor, making it feel less old, while giving users a new feature to enjoy.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]