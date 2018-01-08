“Sachin Bhatt writes on tekz24.com that ‘a very reliable source’ claims the rumored iPhone SE 2 will feature an all-glass back,” Hall writes. “That’s a change from the current iPhone SE which has glass panels along the top and bottom rear but is mostly aluminum.”
“Apple switched to glass backs on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in large part to support wireless charging,” Hall writes. “Doing the same thing for the upgraded iPhone SE would give the 4-inch handset a visual difference from its predecessor, making it feel less old, while giving users a new feature to enjoy.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Will Apple kill the SE’s antiquated 3.5mm headphone jack, too?
