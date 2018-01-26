“Apple is reportedly working on a new entry-level smartphone model similar to the iPhone SE that will support wireless charging and be released in time for summer 2018,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“The prediction comes from Digitimes Research analyst Luke Lin, who believes that Apple’s iPhone SE successor will have a glass back similar to the iPhone 8 series and iPhone X, but will lack the 3D sensing capabilities of the latter model,” Hardwick reports. “Lin doesn’t specifically mention the size of the new entry-level model, but the details match up with previous rumors about a forthcoming four-inch ‘iPhone SE 2’ with a glass back, although earlier speculation said the device would ship in the first quarter of 2018, rather than the second quarter.”

“Rumors about a the specifications of Apple’s next small form factor smartphone appeared in August last year,” Hardwick reports, “when Indian tech website Tekz24 claimed Apple’s next iPhone SE model would have an A10 Fusion chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB and 128GB storage capacities, and a slightly larger 1,700 mAh battery.”

Read more in the full article here.