“The market share of Samsung Electronics dropped [9 percentage points] compared to the same period last year (55.0 percent) and that of Apple spiked [3.3 percentage points] from 25.0 percent of last year,” Cho reports. “LG Electronics chalked up a 15.7-percent market share by shipping 800,000 units, nearly doubling from 8.3 percent in the same period of last year.”
Cho reports, “‘Apple Store, which opened in Korea last month for the first time, is expected to have Apple’s presence felt more strongly in the Korean market,’ SA said. ‘We predict that LG Electronics will have an uphill battle, unless the company comes up with something innovative this year.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is taking share from their biggest imitator in their imitator’s home market!
