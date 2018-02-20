“It was estimated that Apple accounted for 30 percent of the Korean smartphone market in the fourth quarter of last year,” Cho Jin-young reports for BusinessKorea. “According to market research firm Strategy Analytics (SA) on February 19, Samsung Electronics shipped 2.4 million units in the Korean smartphone market in the fourth quarter of last year and recorded a market share of 46.0 percent while Apple, 1.5 million units and a market share of 28.3 percent. Samsung and Apple ranked first and second in the Korean smartphone market. ”

“The market share of Samsung Electronics dropped [9 percentage points] compared to the same period last year (55.0 percent) and that of Apple spiked [3.3 percentage points] from 25.0 percent of last year,” Cho reports. “LG Electronics chalked up a 15.7-percent market share by shipping 800,000 units, nearly doubling from 8.3 percent in the same period of last year.”

Cho reports, “‘Apple Store, which opened in Korea last month for the first time, is expected to have Apple’s presence felt more strongly in the Korean market,’ SA said. ‘We predict that LG Electronics will have an uphill battle, unless the company comes up with something innovative this year.'”

