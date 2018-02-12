“Quietly, Apple has been bringing together a number of moving parts in its strategy around virtual and augmented reality hardware; and now one more element of that has come to light. eMagin, a maker of OLED miniature displays, says that Apple, along with LG, Valve, VR entertainment maker Immerex (which now appears to be operating publicly as Luci), and Stillwater Holdings, are collectively investing up to $10.6 million in the company,” Ingrid Lunden reports for TechCrunch.

“eMagin has only said that it plans to use the proceeds for ‘working capital and general corporate purposes,'” Lunden reports. “The company has been increasingly doing more in displays targeting the consumer market (such as its Blaze night-vision goggles and smartphone case) in addition to the military and industrial/enterprise (including medical) sectors where eMagin’s technology is already used.”

“eMagin’s technology is notable in that it has created a new kind of display that can be used in VR headsets, which provides a sharper image by using a denser layout of lines (versus the pixels commonly used in existing products),” Lunden reports. “The promise is for up to 2,500 pixels per inch, high when you consider that an iPhone X is currently 458 pixels/inch… This helps reduces the so-called “screen door” effect on the display and makes what you see up close through the headset much sharper.”

