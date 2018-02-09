Business Insider has searched through thousands of text messages released by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The messages are between Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, and Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI, who were involved in an extramarital affair at the time.

Some snippets:

• Discussing why Apple would not create special software to unlock the San Bernadino terrorist’s iPhone: “And what makes me really angry about that Apple thing? The fact that Tim Cook plays such the privacy advocate,” Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, wrote on February 9, 2016. “Yeah, jerky, your entire OS is designed to track me without me even knowing it.”

“I know. Hypocrite,” Lisa Page, a lawyer for the bureau, replied minutes later.

“Ha, I had mine already turned off. Apparently I’m paranoid,” Strzok wrote, although it’s unclear which iPhone feature he’s talking about.

• Strzok texts Page: “NYTimes.com breaking” and “You saw the byline, right?” Although there’s no link, it’s likely this story about the FBI’s Hillary Clinton investigation.

Page replies: “It helps that the Director and Deputy really hate these phones too. And really love their personal iPhones.” Strzok: “Now if Tim Cook would only fall off the face of the earth.”

