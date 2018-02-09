The messages are between Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, and Lisa Page, a lawyer for the FBI, who were involved in an extramarital affair at the time.
Some snippets:
• Discussing why Apple would not create special software to unlock the San Bernadino terrorist’s iPhone: “And what makes me really angry about that Apple thing? The fact that Tim Cook plays such the privacy advocate,” Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, wrote on February 9, 2016. “Yeah, jerky, your entire OS is designed to track me without me even knowing it.”
“I know. Hypocrite,” Lisa Page, a lawyer for the bureau, replied minutes later.
• “And what makes me really angry about that Apple thing? The fact that Tim Cook plays such the privacy advocate,” Strzok wrote.
“I know. Hypocrite,” Lisa Page, a lawyer for the bureau, replied minutes later.
“Ha, I had mine already turned off. Apparently I’m paranoid,” Strzok wrote, although it’s unclear which iPhone feature he’s talking about.
• Strzok texts Page: “NYTimes.com breaking” and “You saw the byline, right?” Although there’s no link, it’s likely this story about the FBI’s Hillary Clinton investigation.
Page replies: “It helps that the Director and Deputy really hate these phones too. And really love their personal iPhones.” Strzok: “Now if Tim Cook would only fall off the face of the earth.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Government spooks and their mistresses who don’t value the privacy rights of American citizens and restrictions on the powers of government as provided by the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights? Shocking.
Tim Cook has some very admirable qualities. For just one example, his stance on privacy is important and unparalleled. We’re not sure we’d have such privacy with any other CEO this side of Edward Snowden. (Of course, Cook’s ability to make that a selling point is in question as the near total lack of privacy doesn’t seem to dissuade literally billions of people from surrendering it daily to FaceBook and Google.) — MacDailyNews, November 21, 2017
People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015
SEE ALSO:
Apple: Privacy is a fundamental right – September 27, 2017
Apple’s cutting-edge ‘differential privacy’ is opt-in – June 24, 2016
Apple’s cutting-edge ‘differential privacy’ offers unique option for technology users – June 20, 2016
Apple’s use of cutting-edge tech will peek at user habits without violating privacy – June 16, 2016
Apple unveils iOS 10, the mother of all iOS releases – June 13, 2016
Apple previews major update with macOS Sierra – June 13, 2016
Apple seeks to use AI to keep Google off your iPhones, iPads, and Macs – June 15, 2016
Edward Snowden: Apple is a privacy pioneer – June 5, 2015
Tim Cook gets privacy and encryption: We shouldn’t surrender them to Google – June 4, 2015
Tim Cook attacks Google, U.S. federal government over right to privacy abuses – June 3, 2015
The price you’ll pay for Google’s ‘free’ photo storage – June 3, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook champions privacy, blasts ‘so-called free services’ – June 3, 2015
Passing on Google Photos for iOS: Read the fine print before you sign up for Google’s new Photos service – June 1, 2015
Why Apple’s Photos beats Google Photos, despite price and shortcomings – May 30, 2015
Is Apple is losing the photo wars? – May 29, 2015
How Google aims to delve deeper into users’ lives – May 29, 2015
Apple CEO Cook: Unlike some other companies, Apple won’t invade your right to privacy – March 2, 2015
Survey: People trust U.S. NSA more than Google – October 29, 2014
Edward Snowden’s privacy tips: ‘Get rid of Dropbox,” avoid Facebook and Google – October 13, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook ups privacy to new level, takes direct swipe at Google – September 18, 2014
Apple will no longer unlock most iPhones, iPads for government, police – even with search warrants – September 18, 2014
U.S. NSA watching, tracking phone users with Google Maps – January 28, 2014
U.S. NSA secretly infiltrated Yahoo, Google data centers worldwide, Snowden documents say – October 30, 2013
Google has already inserted some U.S. NSA code into Android – July 10, 2013
Court rules NSA doesn’t have to reveal its semi-secret relationship with Google – May 22, 2013