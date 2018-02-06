“The Dow Jones industrial average opened with a big whoosh lower, then rallied all the way back. The Dow closed 567.02 points higher at 24,912.77 and rose as much as 600.48 points. At its session low it was down by 567.01 points,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “It traded in a range of 1,167.49 points. DowDuPont was the best performer on the Dow, rising nearly 6 percent.”
“The S&P 500 ended 1.7 percent higher at 2,695.14 with tech as the best-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.1 percent to close at 7,115.88.,” Imbert and Gibbs report. “‘We think this is an interruption [of the bull market] rather than the start of a bear market,’ said Craig Callahan, founder of ICON Advisers. ‘We didn’t see any of the typical conditions you get for a top.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This rollercoaster is one wild ride, so hang on tight!
SEE ALSO:
An Apple stock buying opportunity – February 5, 2018
Apple’s share price is bumping up against a key level – February 5, 2018
Dow recovers some ground after historic 1,500-point drop – February 5, 2018
Apple hits correction territory, closing down more than 10.5% from its January 18th record high – February 2, 2018
Dow plunges more than 600 points; Apple shares fall – February 2, 2018
Apple breaks record for biggest ever company profit – February 2, 2018
So much for worries over Apple’s iPhone X – February 1, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q118 conference call – February 1, 2018
Apple smashes Street with biggest quarter in company history – February 1, 2018