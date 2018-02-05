“The market is overreacting,” Cardenal writes. “Apple delivered both sales and earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations last quarter, and the business is clearly healthy. The company produced $88.3 billion in revenue, an increase of 13% from the year-ago quarter and an all-time record for Apple. Earnings per share increased 16% to $3.89, also an all-time record for the company.”
“Apple’s 2017 holiday quarter included 13 weeks while the 2016 holiday quarter included 14 weeks. Doing some basic math, it makes a lot of sense to say that the company could have easily reported a small increase in iPhone unit sales if the most recent quarter had included 14 weeks,” Cardenal writes. “Besides, the iPhone X didn’t launch until early November. This means that this key product was completely unavailable for one-third of the entire quarter. It doesn’t sound unreasonable at all to say that sales would probably be materially higher if the iPhone X was in plentiful supply during the quarter.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When to load up the truck is the only question. How low can it go?
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s share price is bumping up against a key level – February 5, 2018
Dow recovers some ground after historic 1,500-point drop – February 5, 2018
Apple hits correction territory, closing down more than 10.5% from its January 18th record high – February 2, 2018
Dow plunges more than 600 points; Apple shares fall – February 2, 2018
Apple breaks record for biggest ever company profit – February 2, 2018
So much for worries over Apple’s iPhone X – February 1, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q118 conference call – February 1, 2018
Apple smashes Street with biggest quarter in company history – February 1, 2018