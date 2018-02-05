“Last week, I highlighted for clients that the 100-day moving average was a key level to watch. Once the stock broke that line, it fell sharply, with some obvious help from the big decline in the broader market,” Maley writes. “Now, it is already testing its 200-day moving average. That, too, has been a key line to watch.”
Maley writes, “It looks as if the 200-day moving average wants to stymie that decline for now.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: AAPL closed today at $156.49, down $4.01 (-2.50%). That’s $23.61 lower than its $180.10 all-time high set twelve trading days ago on January 18, 2018. The stock’s 200-day moving average this morning was $159.56.
How much do you think Apple CEO Tim Cook is looking forward the Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino on February 13th?
SEE ALSO:
Dow recovers some ground after historic 1,500-point drop – February 5, 2018
Apple hits correction territory, closing down more than 10.5% from its January 18th record high – February 2, 2018
Dow plunges more than 600 points; Apple shares fall – February 2, 2018
Apple breaks record for biggest ever company profit – February 2, 2018
So much for worries over Apple’s iPhone X – February 1, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q118 conference call – February 1, 2018
Apple smashes Street with biggest quarter in company history – February 1, 2018