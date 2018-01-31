“As first reported by Axios, Apple’s move to delay some features was announced to employees at a meeting earlier this month by software chief Craig Federighi,” Fried writes. “The company is looking to address criticisms that it has put new products and features ahead of ensuring quality.”
“The signature new feature for the Mac — the ability to run iPad apps — is a significant undertaking that adds a high degree of complexity to this year’s OS release,” Fried writes. “Bloomberg reported last year that Apple had an internal project to allow apps to run across iOS and Mac devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s reassuring to hear that this tentpole feature remains on track!
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
