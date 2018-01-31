“Apple’s push for performance and security improvements over new features will also apply to this year’s Mac software, but one key feature remains on the roadmap for 2018: The ability for Macs to run iPad apps,” Ina Fried writes for Axios.

“As first reported by Axios, Apple’s move to delay some features was announced to employees at a meeting earlier this month by software chief Craig Federighi,” Fried writes. “The company is looking to address criticisms that it has put new products and features ahead of ensuring quality.”

“The signature new feature for the Mac — the ability to run iPad apps — is a significant undertaking that adds a high degree of complexity to this year’s OS release,” Fried writes. “Bloomberg reported last year that Apple had an internal project to allow apps to run across iOS and Mac devices.”

