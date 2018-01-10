“When U.S. adults were asked which consumer technology company is the most innovative, Apple Inc. was the clear winner among a list of 12 businesses, chosen by 26 percent of the 2,201 participants in a recent Morning Consult survey,” Sei Chong reports for Morning Consult. “Samsung Electronics Co. came in second, at 14 percent.”

Chong reports, “The top five were rounded out by Google Inc. (11 percent), Microsoft Corp. (9 percent) and Amazon.com Inc. (8 percent).”

“The poll, conducted Jan. 4-5, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points,” Chong reports.

Full article here.