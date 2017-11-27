“Since the beginning of 2017, Android phones have been collecting the addresses of nearby cellular towers—even when location services are disabled—and sending that data back to Google,” Collin writes. “The result is that Google, the unit of Alphabet behind Android, has access to data about individuals’ locations and their movements that go far beyond a reasonable consumer expectation of privacy.”
“Quartz observed the data collection occur and contacted Google, which confirmed the practice,” Collin writes. “The cell tower addresses have been included in information sent to the system Google uses to manage push notifications and messages on Android phones for the past 11 months, according to a Google spokesperson. They were never used or stored, the spokesperson said, and the company is now taking steps to end the practice after being contacted by Quartz.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shocking.
People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015
