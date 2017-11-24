“The raid is likely to raise questions about whether South Korean authorities are trying to hamper the success of the X, which has sold out across the world,” Hamill reports. “Apple products are wildly popular in South Korea.”
“Roger Kay, president of the tech analysis firm Endpoint Technologies Associates, previously accused South Korea of having a ‘protectionist agenda,'” Hamill reports. “In an article for Forbes, he wrote: ‘The Korea Fair Trade Commission has pretty much run amok in recent years, slapping spurious charges on foreign companies.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The fear wafting out of the Republic of Samsung is palpable.
🙂
