The new Sonos One has Amazon Alexa built-in.

Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and David Pogue discuss the latest device.

I’m in love… Now they’ve built an Alexa into the Sonos. So I can ask Alexa, “What time is it in Paris?” And, more to the point, I can ask for any music I want. I can walk home, take off my jacket, throw my keys in the bowl, and say, “Play light jazz” or “Play cooking music.” It is exactly what you’r want and they’re not charging a penny more than the one that doesn’t have Alexa built in…

The Apple HomePod is the same idea, but is much bigger and much better sounding and much more expensive. That’ll be $350 and, by the way, delayed. It will not be out in time for Christmas. It’ll be out in 2018… so [the Sonos with Alexa] is half the price, Sonos has their act together… The Sonos understands both Amazon Echo commands an, shortly, when a software update comes, Google commands. So, this one device will understand both “Ok, Google” and “Alexa” [commands]… It’s platform agnostic. So, Apple’s thing with only work with Siri commands, Google’s thing will only work with Google commands, this will – well, it won’t work with Apple, but – it’ll work with everybody else. – David Pogue

Direct link to video here.