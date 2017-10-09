MacDailyNews Take: With select cable providers, not all.
“Using the Apple TV 4K, I can see and appreciate Apple’s vision for a better TV experience,” Axon writes. “However, the realities of the entertainment business have prevented that vision from being fully realized — the Apple TV 4K might still be a little too far ahead of its time.”
“Apple says that ‘the Apple TV app puts everything you watch in one place,’ but for many people, it actually won’t. Netflix does not work with the TV app, and that’s a very notable omission. Whether that’s Netflix’s fault or Apple’s fault is irrelevant, because, either way, the user loses,” Axon writes. “If you already lean on Apple for most of your other entertainment needs, the Apple TV 4K is an easy recommendation. You get your existing content in far higher quality with impressive internals that power fun games. If you don’t live in that ecosystem, then the current lack of third-party apps that support HDR on this device make it a harder recommendation. A lot of what makes this box great—iPhone control, AirPlay, cross-purchases with the iOS App Store on some games and apps, the iTunes movie library, and so on—has to do with the interplay with other Apple devices. If you don’t have other Apple devices, it’s mostly just another streaming box—and a pricy one at that.”
Much more in the full article – highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bottom line: Apple TV, launched nearly 11 years ago, is still very much a work in progress.
SEE ALSO:
