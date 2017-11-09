Canalys: Apple's iPhone 8 Plus outsold iPhone 8 in Q3 2017

Apple shipped 46.7 million smartphones in Q3 2017. The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus accounted for 11.8 million of these. This falls well short of its predecessor, the iPhone 7 line, which topped 14 million in its first quarter. But while Apple shipped 5.4 million units of the iPhone 8, it shipped 6.3 million of the larger iPhone 8 Plus. This makes the iPhone 8 Plus the first iPhone Plus model to out-ship its smaller sibling in a single quarter.
“Shipments of older devices, such as the iPhone 6s and SE, saw an uptick in Q3,” said Canalys Analyst Ben Stanton in a statement. “The iPhone 7 also shipped strongly after its price cut in September. Apple grew in Q3, but it was these older, cheaper models that propped up total iPhone shipments. Apple is clearly making a portfolio play here. With the launch of the iPhone X, it now has five tiers of iPhone and delivers iOS at more price bands than ever before. This is a new strategy for Apple. It is aggressively defending its market share, but it will not compromise its rigid margin structure to do so.”
Samsung shipped 82.8 million smartphones in Q3, 8.2% more than in Q3 2016. This was thanks to growth in its J-series, which did particularly well in India and the Middle East. Samsung’s new Galaxy Note8 shipped 4.4 million units. For a product line aimed at driving value, not volume, this was a positive result.
“Samsung had a positive quarter,” said Stanton. “It discounted the Galaxy S8 in several major countries in Q3, which helped ease inventory buildup from the previous quarter. In total, it shipped 10.3 million devices from its Galaxy S8 range in Q3. But Samsung’s golden period of having a differentiated product has now ended. Apple, Google, Huawei and others have all introduced new smartphones with 18:9 displays and thin bezels. As the battleground at the high end moves toward AI and AR, Samsung is behind, and needs to catch up with competitors such as Huawei and Apple.”
Smartphone quarterly estimates, market share information and forecast data is taken from Canalys’ Smartphone Analysis service.
Source: Canalys
MacDailyNews Take: Samsung. Forever behind. Way behind. Big behind.
