“Apple says it ‘immediately’ offered to help the FBI in the wake of Sunday’s Texas church massacre after the agency said it was unable to unlock the shooter’s encrypted smartphone,” Karma Allen reports for ABC News. “The FBI has refused to identify the make and model of the phone used by the suspected shooter, Devin Kelley, but sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News the device in question is an Apple product.”

“‘Our team immediately reached out to the FBI after learning from their press conference on Tuesday that investigators were trying to access a mobile phone,’ Apple said in a statement Wednesday. ‘We offered assistance and said we would expedite our response to any legal process they send us,'” Allen reports. “‘We work with law enforcement every day. We offer training to thousands of agents so they understand our devices and how they can quickly request information from Apple,’ the statement added.”

Allen reports, “On Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said the agency sent a phone belonging to Kelley to its Quantico, Virginia crime lab because authorities could not unlock it.”

