“‘Our team immediately reached out to the FBI after learning from their press conference on Tuesday that investigators were trying to access a mobile phone,’ Apple said in a statement Wednesday. ‘We offered assistance and said we would expedite our response to any legal process they send us,'” Allen reports. “‘We work with law enforcement every day. We offer training to thousands of agents so they understand our devices and how they can quickly request information from Apple,’ the statement added.”
Allen reports, “On Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said the agency sent a phone belonging to Kelley to its Quantico, Virginia crime lab because authorities could not unlock it.”
MacDailyNews Take: This is, of course, not about breaking into a locked iPhone. This is about expediting any court order to retrieve whatever, if anything, is backed up in iCloud.
