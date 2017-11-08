“A cellphone belonging to Devin Kelley – accused of killing 26 people before taking his own life – was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Quantico, Virginia, crime lab because authorities could not unlock it, Christopher Combs, head of the FBI’s San Antonio field office, said on Tuesday,” Nellis and Volz report. “Combs did not specify what kind of phone Kelley had during the attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but the Washington Post reported on Tuesday that it was an iPhone, citing sources close to the investigation.”
“The Reuters source said that in the 48 hours between Sunday’s shooting and Comb’s news conference Apple had received no requests from federal, state or local law enforcement authorities for technical assistance with Kelley’s phone or his associated online accounts at Apple,” Nellis and Volz report. “iPhones locked with a fingerprint ask for the user’s pass code after 48 hours if they have not been unlocked by then.”
“If it receives a warrant or court order, Apple will give law enforcement authorities iCloud data, as well as the keys needed to decrypt it,” Nellis and Volz report. “If an iPhone user backs up their iPhone using iCloud, the online data can contain texts, photographs and other information from the phone. It could not be learned whether Apple had received a court order to turn over iCloud data.”
MacDailyNews Take: While the FBI may very well ask for iCloud data via warrant, we doubt the FBI (now under new management) will be stupid enough to file a lawsuit in an attempt to compel Apple to unlock it this go ’round.
