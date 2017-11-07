“In 2014, Kelley was formally ousted from the Air Force for a 2012 assault on his ex-wife in which he choked her and struck her son hard enough to fracture his skull,” AP reports. “Authorities say Kelley fired at least 450 rounds of ammunition at worshippers in Sunday’s attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.”
“President Donald Trump says stricter gun control measures might have led to additional casualties during a mass shooting at a South Texas church. Trump said at a Tuesday news conference in South Korea that, ‘If you did what you’re suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago and you might not have had that very brave person who happens to have a gun or a rifle in his trunk,'” AP reports. “Trump says if that a neighboring good Samaritan hadn’t had a gun, ‘instead of having 26 dead, you would have had hundreds more dead.'”
“Investigators say the FBI is trying to get into the cellphone that belonged to the man who fatally shot 26 people inside a small Texas church,” AP reports. “Christopher Combs is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division. He said during a news conference Tuesday that the phone was flown to an FBI lab for analysis, but that agents have yet to access it. Combs declined to release the make or model of the phone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If it’s an iPhone (likely, since they can’t get in, it’s probably not an Android phone), we doubt the FBI (now under new management, as you may have heard) will be stupid enough to try to force Apple to unlock it this time.
