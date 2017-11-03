Cranz writes, “If you hate me for saying that, that’s okay, I hate me too.”
“Over the last few days, I’ve spent hours fiddling with the front-facing ‘TrueDepth’ setup that makes the Face ID magic possible. It’s by far the most technologically innovative aspect of the phone,” Cranz writes. “This camera gets me, and I don’t even have to hold it up directly in front of my face. As long as the camera is pointed in my face’s direction, and I’m looking at it, the phone will open.”
“The reason you buy the iPhone X is because of that too luxurious design, and that audaciously hedonistic display, and that super cool depth-sensing selfie camera,” Cranz writes. “I don’t need the $1,000 iPhone X, but after spending the last few days with it, boy do I want to go buy one.”
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone X. All other smartphones are inferior.
