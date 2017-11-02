MacDailyNews Take: Also, most of the usual journalists and publications to whom Apple would usually give review units at least week or so early, only received them less that 24 hours before their reviews were published. Most of those articles therefore weren’t full reviews, just “first impression” pieces.

“When Apple launches a new product, it always seeds a handful of early review units to trusted journalists and publications. This week, like clockwork, we saw the first iPhone X reviews land with the usual list of tech-focused websites. But we also saw something else,” Christina Bonnington writes for Slate. “This time around, Apple didn’t just lend new iPhones to tech pundits: It gave iPhones to a number of up-and-coming YouTube vloggers and celebrities, too.”

“As Recode notes, Apple gave iPhone X review units to YouTube channels, such as Highsnobiety, Booredatwork.com, UrAvgConsumer, and Soldier Knows Best, as well as Mindy Kaling (who wrote about it for Glamour) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Bonnington writes. “And in a major departure from past procedure, Apple didn’t just give these outlets review units—the company allowed some of these vloggers to post video reviews before established tech writers published their impressions.”

“If we’re looking at Apple’s move from a marketing perspective, expanding beyond traditional tech publications makes sense,” Bonnington writes. “If you’re reading an iPhone review on The Verge, or Engadget, or WIRED, chances are you aren’t hemming and hawing about whether you want to buy the new device. Readers of those sites are already passionate about technology, have strong opinions about it, and often have the money to buy what they want. They’re also largely older and male. (As of 2015, the WIRED audience was 72% male, with an average age of 39.) Apple doesn’t need to market as aggressively to this audience, which will seek out information about its products regardless.”

“Who Apple does want to market to: women and teens,” Bonnington writes. “The YouTube channels all allow Apple to target younger consumers who prefer their news in video form.”

