Kingsley-Hughes writes, “Or maybe people are just looking far closer and with more critical eyes at their newly acquired objet d’art than people do later on (and the media is more primed to pick up on these stories).”
MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, “or maybe.”
“Also, given the problems Google is having with the OLED displays in the Pixel XL 2, I wouldn’t be surprised if a small yet significant number of iPhone X handsets are also going to suffer from display issues.,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Now, if you do pick up a launch day lemon, Apple will swap it out for you, but if handsets are in short supply then you might have a wait depending on what is in stock. And given that stocks are likely to be tight on launch day, this could be a real issue (if you can grab one in the first place).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple demands a high level of quality from manufacturers and assemblers. Unlike Google, Apple dose not ship junk. Expecting Apple to have issues because a search engine / online advertising firm can’t produce quality hardware is ludicrous. Apple holds their component manufacturers and product assemblers to very, very high standards. If Apple suppliers can’t cut it, they’re cut loose and they know it.
Apple has been producing high quality hardware for over three decades. The customer satisfaction for Apple products is off the charts across the board.
We have been Day One owners of every single one of Apple’s iPhone flagships (and numerous other products) and have NEVER had an issue, much less a “lemon.” The quality of launch day iPhones matches the quality of later units in our decade of experience with iPhone. Apple doesn’t cut corners. Equating Apple with peddlers of “pretty much any other bit of tech” is total nonsense.
The FUD brigade is out in force, folks. The anti-Apple ignoramuses know what’s coming and they’re obviously scared shitless.
