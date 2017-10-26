“My experience of buying iPhones (or pretty much any other bit of tech) on launch day is that quality can vary much more than later on in the lifecycle,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “I can’t speak for what goes on in the factories and assembly lines, but I’ve seen a higher than average amount of problems (both myself and in the form of complaints from other owners) with launch day devices.”

Kingsley-Hughes writes, “Or maybe people are just looking far closer and with more critical eyes at their newly acquired objet d’art than people do later on (and the media is more primed to pick up on these stories).”

MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, “or maybe.”

“Also, given the problems Google is having with the OLED displays in the Pixel XL 2, I wouldn’t be surprised if a small yet significant number of iPhone X handsets are also going to suffer from display issues.,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Now, if you do pick up a launch day lemon, Apple will swap it out for you, but if handsets are in short supply then you might have a wait depending on what is in stock. And given that stocks are likely to be tight on launch day, this could be a real issue (if you can grab one in the first place).”

Read more in the full article here.