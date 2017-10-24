“At the beginning of mass production, defects occurred in the bonding process for the OLED panels, and although the problem was largely resolved around July, problems continued in assembly of the face authentication module,” Hosokawa, Wu, and Okada report. “Manufacturers were only able to improve the first pass yield — the number of good units — toward the end of September.”
Hosokawa, Wu, and Okada report, “The iPhone X is currently being produced at a rate of 10 million units per month, but with the sales scheduled to begin on Nov. 3, Apple is likely to only provide 20 million units this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: The report also states that Apple is working with other manufacturers for needed components and unit assembly volumes could improve rapidly. Still, iPhone X is likely to be one of the most coveted products in Apple’s history with demand far, far, far outstripping supply well into 2018.
Again, this is the price of the bleeding edge.
