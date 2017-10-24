“Initial shipments of Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone X are expected to total around 20 million units, only half the planned amount for this year, The Nikkei has learned,” Kotaro Hosokawa, Debby Wu, and Emi Okada report for Nikkei Asian Review.

“At the beginning of mass production, defects occurred in the bonding process for the OLED panels, and although the problem was largely resolved around July, problems continued in assembly of the face authentication module,” Hosokawa, Wu, and Okada report. “Manufacturers were only able to improve the first pass yield — the number of good units — toward the end of September.”

Hosokawa, Wu, and Okada report, “The iPhone X is currently being produced at a rate of 10 million units per month, but with the sales scheduled to begin on Nov. 3, Apple is likely to only provide 20 million units this year.”

