“macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 focuses primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood changes,” Clover reports. “It includes a fix for a serious vulnerability [KRACK] in the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard that protects many modern Wi-Fi networks.”
Clover reports, “The update also introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji…”
MacDailyNews Note: For a feel regarding public release dates, macOS Sierra 10.12 was released on September 20, 2016 and macOS Sierra 10.12.1 was released on October 24, 2016. macOS High Sierra 10.13 was released on September 25, 2017.