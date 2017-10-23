“Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers, less than a week after releasing the third macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 beta and a month after releasing the new High Sierra operating system to the public,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 focuses primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, security enhancements, and other under-the-hood changes,” Clover reports. “It includes a fix for a serious vulnerability [KRACK] in the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard that protects many modern Wi-Fi networks.”

Clover reports, “The update also introduces a range of new Unicode 10 emoji…”

