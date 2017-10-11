“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s wide-ranging discussion Tuesday night at Carnegie Music Hall before a sellout crowd as part of the American Middle East Institute’s 10th Conference touched on his pioneering role in the personal computing industry, his thoughts on Steve Jobs, and why he’s not worried about robots taking over humankind anytime soon,” Paul J. Gough writes for The Pittsburgh Business Times.

“Wozniak is no stranger to Pittsburgh, having come here early in his Apple career to visit Pittsburgh-region teacher Milana “Mim” Bizic and her husband, as well as local computer clubs,” Gough writes. “And he’s come to know Pittsburgh in another context later in life: His son graduated from Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science.”

MacDailyNews Take: That is certainly true until about 1986 when the Macintosh begat the desktop publishing revolution.

“‘It comes down to brains and books and not the geographical place you’re in,’ Wozniak said,” Gough writes. “Wozniak had criticism for Jobs, who he co-founded Apple with in 1976. Jobs, he said, didn’t understand computers inside and out and was prone to making mistakes about them, citing the Apple III and Lisa computers, as well as the early versions of the now-iconic Mac. ‘Everything Apple tried without me failed,’ Wozniak said to applause.”

“He also noted that Jobs treated a number of Apple employees badly, including members of the Mac team that vowed never to work for Jobs again. ‘There are so many stories you don’t know about,’ Wozniak said,” Gough writes. “Jobs said nasty things about some people, Wozniak said. ‘Very Trumpish,’ Wozniak said… He said Jobs came back to do great things at Apple in his second time at the company… giving the world the iPod, iTunes and the iPhone.”

“He discussed the evolution of his thinking about whether robots threatened humans. He no longer thinks that robots will spell the end of jobs or humanity, that instead they’ll evolve to help humans live their lives better,” Gough writes. “‘If there is any danger, it’s decades off… I think, centuries off,’ Wozniak said.”

