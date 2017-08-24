AI Deep Dive, an artificial intelligence-focused event at Money20/20 in partnership with Feedzai, is bringing together top thought leaders, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, theoretical physicist and futurist Dr. Michio Kaku, as well as 20+ AI experts from companies such as Square, NVIDIA, and many others.

“Artificial intelligence is going to help us have better human lives,” said Steve Wozniak in a statement. “To do that, it requires bringing together, at events like AI Deep Dive, the real people behind the technology. I am looking forward to speaking at this year’s event to the creators, thinkers and doers who are shaping this technology.”

AI Deep Dive takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, to kick off the 6th annual Money20/20 conference, which is held from Oct. 22 – 25 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Last year’s Money20/20 was attended by 11,000+ Payments and Financial Services industry leaders from around the world.

“We wanted to create a ‘Davos of AI’ as a way to showcase some of the most important trends in AI today,” said Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “By partnering with Money20/20 to power the content and speakers for AI Deep Dive, we’re bringing together the legendary technology leaders such as Wozniak and Dr. Kaku who are behind the pivotal technological ideas that are shaping society.”

“AI Deep Dive aligns with Money20/20’s vision of creating an event that is driving world-wide ecosystem value and delivering world-class content in this space,” remarks Tracey Davies, President of Money20/20, in a statement. “We are delighted to partner with Feedzai to bring our attendees thought-leadership content focused on AI and its importance to leaders in the Fintech ecosystem.”

To learn more about AI Deep Dive, and to register for Money 20/20, please visit: https://us.money2020.com/ai-deep-dive

Sources: Money20/20 and Feedzai