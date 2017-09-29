“The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE has a twist for international bargain hunters,” Sascha Segan reports for PC Magazine. “The US version won’t work on LTE in most countries outside North America.”

“It’s well known that because of import duties, sales taxes, and currency valuations, Apple products tend to be cheaper in the US than in Europe,” Segan reports. “Apple Stores in touristy cities in the US tend to be packed with travelers who pick up iPhones or MacBooks and throw out the packaging before they get to the airport to avoid import duties.”

“That price difference holds with the Apple Watch Series 3,” Segan reports. “The savings is a false economy, though. There are two models of the Apple Watch LTE, a North American one and an ‘overseas’ one. So in Europe, the US version of Series 3 is the the Apple Watch Without Cellular. (The US and Canadian models are the same one.)”



