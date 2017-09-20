“Apple is moving ahead with a plan to screen for disease with its Apple Watch, starting with a clinical study,” Christina Farr writes for CNBC.

“Earlier this month, the company announced it is partnering with clinicians at Stanford to assess whether the smartwatch’s heart rate monitor can accurately pick up on an abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation. That health condition, associated with blood clots and strokes, can be treated if detected,” Farr writes. “One study might not seem like a big deal. But if the results are promising enough, it points to a future where Apple tweaks its product to screen users for potentially fatal outcomes.”

“But some major challenges remain before Apple can get there. CNBC spoke to doctors and regulatory experts who are trying to figure out how to help users and help Apple sell more watches, without generating anxiety and adding cost to the already overburdened health-care system,” Farr writes. “Other tech companies, like AliveCor and Cardiogram, have already commissioned studies that demonstrate high accuracy rates for using Apple Watch’s heart rate monitor to detect atrial fibrillation compared to traditional hospital tests. But as is always the case with medicine, it’s not as simple as it sounds.”

Read more in the full article here.