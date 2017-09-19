“KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo weighed in on pre-orders for Apple iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3,” StreetInsider reports.

“Kuo said it is very likely that iPhone X demand will cannibalize iPhone 8 pre-orders,” StreetInsider reports. “While it takes 3-6 weeks or more to ship new iPhone models after they are available for preorder, they see the iPhone 8 taking less than 1-2 weeks.”

“The analyst also notes significantly stronger-than-expected pre-order demand for Apple Watch Series 3’s GPS + Cellular version,” StreetInsider reports. “While Apple Watch shipments are well below iPhone shipments, they recommend investors start keeping tabs on this product due to significant marked shipment growth.”

