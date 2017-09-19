“Kuo said it is very likely that iPhone X demand will cannibalize iPhone 8 pre-orders,” StreetInsider reports. “While it takes 3-6 weeks or more to ship new iPhone models after they are available for preorder, they see the iPhone 8 taking less than 1-2 weeks.”
“The analyst also notes significantly stronger-than-expected pre-order demand for Apple Watch Series 3’s GPS + Cellular version,” StreetInsider reports. “While Apple Watch shipments are well below iPhone shipments, they recommend investors start keeping tabs on this product due to significant marked shipment growth.”
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app, in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
