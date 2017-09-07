“Ireland and Apple Inc. will jointly choose investment managers for as much 15 billion euros ($17.9 billion) of the IPhone maker’s money during a tax fight with European Union regulators,” Dara Doyle reports for Bloomberg.

“In an order that reverberated across the Atlantic, the European Commission last year slapped Apple with a multibillion-euro bill, saying Ireland granted unfair deals that reduced the company’s effective corporate tax rate,” Doyle reports. “Irish authorities will place the money in an escrow account pending an appeal.”

“If the appeal, which could take as long as five years, is successful, the money will be returned to Apple,” Doyle reports. “Ireland had sought an indemnity to make sure it isn’t liable for any drop in the value of the fund while the case winds its way through the EU courts. Apple’s role in choosing the fund managers could be one compromise to help resolve that issue.”

