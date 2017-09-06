“The explosive essence of the printing press was its ability to transmit information widely across space and time. Laypeople could own and read their own Bibles, and the result was the Reformation. Scientists could record their observations to share with other scientists, and inventors their innovations with other inventors, and the results were the Scientific and Industrial revolutions,” Von Drehle writes. “If all of those changes could flow from oily ink on slugs of alloy, what earthquakes will follow from a technology that gives to nearly every human being the tools of worldwide mass communication? I find the question frankly mind-boggling.”
“We saw last year that the power of the smartphone is vaporizing these functions. Donald Trump captured the Republican ballot line even though he had no appreciable connection to the Republican Party. Nothing like it had ever happened to an American political party,” Von Drehle writes. “Moreover, it’s highly uncertain how much compromise is possible in this new age of direct connectivity. Any Democrat who votes for legislation that frees McConnell from a jam and gives the president an occasion to brag is likely to face a storm of Internet opposition.”
MacDailyNews Take: Certainly, with the Mac, iPhone, and iPad and the clones they spawned, Steve Jobs did more than anybody to deliver the power of personal computing and therefore enable the free exchange of information and speech by taking near-total control out of the hands of the traditional gatekeepers – who, by the way, have long been biased and partisan, if not downright corrupt – and into the hands of individuals. So, perhaps, indirectly – very indirectly – Steve Jobs helped give rise to modern tools that allow some political candidates to go over the top of the usual gatekeepers (newspapers, television, etc.) and directly to the people.
We agree that, in the absence of a supermajority in Congress, U.S. politicians will need to stiffen their backbones – or resign themselves to fewer terms – in order to get anything accomplished in a bi-partisan manner in today’s climate with Twitter, instant snap polls, astroturfing firms, etc. immediately jumping to congratulate or castigate them for their votes.