“Microsoft dismissed Consumer Reports’ Surface reliability ratings last week, but a new internal memo sheds some light on the issues that the software maker has faced,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge.

“Consumer Reports surveyed 90,000 tablet and laptop owners and found roughly 25 percent of Surface users have encountered issues by the end of the second year of ownership,” Warren reports. “Paul Thurrott has obtained an internal memo about Microsoft’s response to Consumer Reports, and it appears to suggest that high Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book return rates could have impacted Consumer Reports’ findings.”

“In a leaked chart, return rates for Surface Book hit around 17 percent during its launch period, and remained above 10 percent for six months,” Warren reports. “The Surface Book has suffered from consistently higher return rates than any other Surface product throughout the nearly two years it has been on sale.”

