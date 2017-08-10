“Consumer Reports has pulled its recommendation of Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops and 2-in-1s, following a survey of its users suggesting that the machines aren’t reliable enough,” Andrew E. Freedman reports for LAPTOP. “Specifically, the ‘predicted reliability’ is worse than other brands, the magazine says.”

“Following the subscriber survey of over 90,000 readers, Consumer Reports estimated that 25 percent of devices would have issues by the second year of ownership,” Freedman reports. “The issues included freezing, unexpected shut downs and unresponsive touch screens, but the non-profit didn’t list how many of each complaint it got.”

MacDailyNews Take: 90,000 suckers saddled themselves with Microsoft hardware?

Freedman reports, “Microsoft disputes the survey.”

