“Following the subscriber survey of over 90,000 readers, Consumer Reports estimated that 25 percent of devices would have issues by the second year of ownership,” Freedman reports. “The issues included freezing, unexpected shut downs and unresponsive touch screens, but the non-profit didn’t list how many of each complaint it got.”
MacDailyNews Take: 90,000 suckers saddled themselves with Microsoft hardware?
Freedman reports, “Microsoft disputes the survey.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Consumer Reports is a garbage when it comes to tech products, but, hey, even a broken clock is right twice a day.
