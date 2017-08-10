“It looks increasingly like Apple might ditch Touch ID in the forthcoming iPhone 8,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “The company has reportedly been trying to integrate Touch ID directly into the display, since the iPhone 8 is expected to feature a larger display and remove the hardware home button altogether in favor of a virtual button, but having trouble doing so.”

“But the headline biometric security feature should be 3D sensing capabilities, and Apple appears ready to implement a form of facial recognition that will supplant Touch ID,” Niu writes. “This new ‘Face ID’ feature, or whatever Apple decides to call it, appears to work with Apple Pay, as well as other areas where Touch ID is currently used. Developers have been digging into the HomePod firmware that Apple recently released, and have found all sorts of clues, according to MacRumors.”

“Like Touch ID, the facial recognition system will support multiple faces that it can recognize, and developers can integrate the technology into third-party apps,” Niu writes. “Soon, you might be able to pay for things with your face instead of your fingerprint.”

