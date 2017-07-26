“iOS 11 carries numerous smart features, all wrapped up in Apple’s ultra-private secure shells, in which your identity is protected by technologies including differential privacy,” Evans writes. “That commitment to privacy means Apple has been crafting smart solutions that work on a device rather than by sharing data with the less secure cloud. Apple also introduced Core ML, a general-purpose machine-learning framework that developers can use to integrate machine learning inside their apps.”
“Siri is the voice assistant front end to Apple’s systemwide machine intelligence,” Evans writes. “The latter is what gives Siri the capacity to make recommendations based on what you’ve been doing. iOS 11 adds several Siri-specific improvements.”
Tons more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “iOS 11. A giant step for iPhone. A monumental leap for iPad.”
If you want to try out Apple’s iOS 11 public beta, simply sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program here.
