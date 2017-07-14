“Similar to Apple Pay, iPhone users are prompted with a ‘Ready to Scan’ dialog box,” Rossignol reports. “After holding the iPhone near an item with an NFC tag, a checkmark displays on screen if a product is detected. An app with Core NFC could then provide users with information about that product contained within the tag.”
“Core NFC will expand the iPhone’s NFC chip capabilities beyond simply Apple Pay in several other ways,” Rossignol reports. “Cybersecurity company WISeKey, for example, today announced that its CapSeal smart tag will now support iPhone thanks to Core NFC. CapSeal smart tags are primarily used for authentication, tracking, and anti-counterfeiting on products like wine bottles.”
MacDailyNews Take: We want to be able to scan a food product via NFC tag and have our calorie-counting app record it automatically. That should work much better than scanning barcodes with the camera.
