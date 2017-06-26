“Apple just released the public preview of iOS 11 for the iPhone and iPad,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “We’ve been playing with the public preview on an iPad.”

“You know how you can only keep a few of your favorite apps in the dock at the bottom of your iPad screen? That’s completely changing. Apple lets you store up to 13 apps (on my 10.5-inch iPad Pro, in any case), plus 3 more apps, including recommendations from Siri and recently opened apps,” Haselton writes. “This is my favorite new feature in iOS 11.”

“Multitasking is being revamped,” Haselton writes. “You can run two apps side by side like in iOS 10, but now also drag out another app, such as Messages, which hovers in its own separate window. This is perfect for when you want to drag a link or an image from one app right into another, and allows you to use your iPad more like a real laptop.”

“The iPad and iPhone finally have an accessible file storage system,” Haselton writes. “You can now drag and drop content, such as photos, across applications.”

